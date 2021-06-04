Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $149.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.78 or 1.00063375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00082987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001042 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

