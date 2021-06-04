TRON Reaches Market Cap of $5.66 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.66 billion and $1.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001944 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

