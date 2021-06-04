TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $98.05 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.01006908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.26 or 0.09897556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052173 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,550,691 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

