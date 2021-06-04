Tudor Pickering Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.
Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.87. 1,856,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -30.03. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.