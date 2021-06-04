Tudor Pickering Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.87. 1,856,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -30.03. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.0875589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

