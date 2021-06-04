Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.86. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1,092,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $358.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 297.92% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tuniu by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

