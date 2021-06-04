TurtleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $510,128.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,843,181,626 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.