TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TSP opened at $38.50 on Friday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.