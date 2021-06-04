Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.67.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $395.29 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

