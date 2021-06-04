U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. 125,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,759. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

