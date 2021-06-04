U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells $28,842.20 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 153,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,397. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $970.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.65.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on USCR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

