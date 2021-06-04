U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 118,588 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

