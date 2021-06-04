U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ GROW traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 130,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,172. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

