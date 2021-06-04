U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of GROW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

