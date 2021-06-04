Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $59,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 246,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,399,328. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.