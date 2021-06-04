Ubex (UBEX) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $946,070.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186834 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

