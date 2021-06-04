UBS Group Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $271.15 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,571,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

