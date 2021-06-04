UBS Group Upgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to “Neutral”

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:X opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

