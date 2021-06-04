UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

