Ultra (UOS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.18 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $108.96 million and $1.18 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $668.76 or 0.01818260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00470356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021146 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003764 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.