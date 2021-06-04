UMA (UMA) Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. UMA has a market capitalization of $991.77 million and approximately $139.27 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $16.31 or 0.00044121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.01015294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.65 or 0.10133042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051774 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,743,116 coins and its circulating supply is 60,810,464 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

