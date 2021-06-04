Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UMICY. AlphaValue raised shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,925. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

