Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

