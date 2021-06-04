Unibright Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Unibright has a total market cap of $188.60 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.30 or 0.01021308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.13 or 0.10210799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

