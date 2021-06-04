Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $273,878.10 and approximately $551.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00293435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00238667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.17 or 0.01165098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.50 or 1.00055336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars.

