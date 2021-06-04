Unicly Hashmasks Collection 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $532.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $532.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00300911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.39 or 0.01171809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,141.25 or 0.99962859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

