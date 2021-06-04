Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. Unico American shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 5,508 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.15.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

