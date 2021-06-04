Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $9.95 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $40.10 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $9.95 or 0.00026473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00265847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002374 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.