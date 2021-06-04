Unifty (NIF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.40 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Unifty has a market cap of $26.52 million and $2.40 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.37 or 0.00068278 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,377 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

