UniLend (UFT) Trading 63.4% Higher Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. UniLend has a market cap of $37.97 million and $11.10 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.01011015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.39 or 0.09785989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052180 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

