Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.46. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.