Unisocks Price Tops $65,116.17 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $65,116.17 or 1.75091523 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $10,623.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.01011015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.39 or 0.09785989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.