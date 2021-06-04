United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

