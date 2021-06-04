United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.01

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USM. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

