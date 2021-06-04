United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,016.50 ($13.28). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16), with a volume of 1,055,711 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 964.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

