UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $407.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

