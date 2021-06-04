UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $407.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

