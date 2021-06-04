Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 4,000 Shares

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,769. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

