Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.98. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 267,009 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

