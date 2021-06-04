Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Tops $258.95 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $25.89 or 0.00070198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $258.95 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00990859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.84 or 0.09783185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00051651 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

