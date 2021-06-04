Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,717.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

