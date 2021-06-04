USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.69 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and $193.83 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

