V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,863. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

