Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.9% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.60. 61,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

