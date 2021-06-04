Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

