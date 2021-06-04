Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 207,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,373,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.