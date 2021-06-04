Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,289 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

