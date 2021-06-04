Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 288,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $271.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,288. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

