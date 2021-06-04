Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.49 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.45.

