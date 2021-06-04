Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $195.43 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

