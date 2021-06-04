Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

